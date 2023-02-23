The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of preparing an attack on Transnistria. Moldova denies it

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that the authorities of Ukraine are allegedly preparing a provocation against the unrecognized Moldovan region of Transnistria. But Moldova denies it.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

They say that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing an armed provocation with the participation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the "Azov" unit.

"As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria," Russia believes.

For this purpose, the Ukrainian saboteurs will allegedly be disguised in the uniform of the Russian military.

On the other hand, in Moldova, the Russians deny all the information.

"The state authorities do not confirm the information released this morning by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. We call for calmness and obtaining information from official and verified sources of the Republic of Moldova," they noted.