Ukrainian intelligence recorded the movement of military equipment without identification marks on the border with the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by the Operational Command "North".

Together with the intelligence equipment, people dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were recorded. According to the command, the occupiers are preparing possible provocations for the anniversary of the full-scale offensive to accuse the Ukrainian defenders of violating the territorial integrity of Belarus.

The Operational Command "North" stated that the Defense Forces of the Severshchyna keep the situation under control, have never resorted to provocations and do not have such a goal.

"Each soldier observes the generally accepted rules of warfare, not encroaching on foreign territories, but exclusively protecting his native land from an insolent and insidious enemy," the Command stated.