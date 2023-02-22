More than 350 000 Russians are fighting against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the offensive

More than 350 000 occupiers are involved in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing the appropriate forces for their offensive. He noted that the number of troops and equipment of the Russians is important, but quality will overcome quantity.

"That is why we need Western weapons, which are significantly better than the Soviet models with which the Russian army is equipped. I repeat once again that quality always exceeds quantity," Nayev noted.

Regarding the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the military commander suggested the possibility of missile strikes by the Russian Federation, as well as the continuation of offensive actions in Donbas.