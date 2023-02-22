Additional restrictions for civilians are introduced for three days in de-occupied Kherson region

On February 23-25, strict restrictions for civilians are introduced in the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region due to possible provocations by the Russians.

This was reported by Kherson Regional Military Administration.

All enterprises and institutions of the communal form of ownership will switch to a remote form of work. The exception is critical infrastructure.

Also, the issuance of humanitarian aid and cash payments at Ukrposhta branches will be limited in the region.

Law enforcement officers in the region will intensify patrolling of places of possible gathering of people. At the same time, "Points of Invincibility" will work around the clock.