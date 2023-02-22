Bloomberg: The USA will provide Ukraine with guided munitions with a range of more than 70 km

The USA is providing Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided munitions manufactured by Boeing, capable of hitting targets at a distance of 72 km.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The Pentagon has not officially acknowledged that it is sending a modified version of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), saying only that it will send "precision aviation munitions" as part of a $1.85 billion package announced on December 21. But two sources confirmed that it was JDAM.

JDAM-ER can be attached to unguided bombs. After falling, the bomb deploys its wings, which allows it to glide at a distance of up to 72 km and effectively triples the range of such bombs. The publication notes that the provision of such ammunition indicates that the United States and Ukraine have developed a method by which Soviet-era fighter jets used by the Armed Forces can launch JDAM-ER.