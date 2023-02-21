In Belgium, Ukrainian military personnel are taught to operate underwater drones

In Belgium, the Ukrainian military is learning to operate underwater drones, which will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Belgium in the first decade of February for training, which is conducted as part of the training mission of the European Union. The training was organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Belgium.
- R7 underwater vehicles are produced by ECA Robotics Belgium. These devices can work on various tasks at a depth of up to 300 meters, including inspection, maintenance and restoration of underwater objects.
- On February 2, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the European Union will train another 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total number of trained EUMAM personnel to 30,000.