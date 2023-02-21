Due to sanctions, Serbia has given up Russian fighter jets and is eyeing French ones

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić informed that his country plans to increase spending on the modernization of the army. They are considering the purchase of French planes there.

Bloomberg writes about it.

He noted that Serbia used to rely on Russian-made aircraft, but due to sanctions it is almost impossible to maintain them.

"Almost nothing can be imported from Russia now, or almost nothing that has a military purpose," explained Vučić.

According to the Serbian president, the agreement to purchase Rafale aircraft from France could be worth €3 billion if negotiations with the manufacturer are successful.

Back in April of last year, Vučić stated that Serbia, which has traditionally depended on Russian military aircraft and technology, could acquire at least 12 Rafales.