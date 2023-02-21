The USA may transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine from its own stockpile to speed up deliveries

The USA can transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine from its own stocks, instead of buying new ones from production. This would significantly speed up their deliveries.
The first deputy assistant secretary of State for Military and Political Affairs Stanley Brown told Breaking Defense.
Initially, the United States informed that Abrams tanks would be purchased from entrepreneurs and handed over to Ukraine when they were manufactured.
But Brown noted that no decision has actually been made. According to him, deliveries can be a combination of purchased and taken from stock tanks. Such a move would speed up delivery. At the same time, Brown does not know which version Ukraine will receive and when the final decision will be made.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States informed about the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
- European countries within the framework of the coalition are preparing to transfer 80 German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. It is planned that one battalion will be assembled from tanks that will be provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4. The third battalion will be made of Abrams tanks.