The USA may transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine from its own stockpile to speed up deliveries

The USA can transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine from its own stocks, instead of buying new ones from production. This would significantly speed up their deliveries.

The first deputy assistant secretary of State for Military and Political Affairs Stanley Brown told Breaking Defense.

Initially, the United States informed that Abrams tanks would be purchased from entrepreneurs and handed over to Ukraine when they were manufactured.

But Brown noted that no decision has actually been made. According to him, deliveries can be a combination of purchased and taken from stock tanks. Such a move would speed up delivery. At the same time, Brown does not know which version Ukraine will receive and when the final decision will be made.