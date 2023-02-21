Survey: In the year of the invasion, belief in victory among Ukrainians increased to 95%

During the year of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainians became more confident of military victory. Currently, 95% believe this, while in January 2022, 56% of respondents held this opinion.

This is evidenced by the results of the survey "How the war changed me and the country." Results of the year" conducted by the Rating group.

The majority of respondents (63%) believe that it takes half a year or more to win.

The main emotion respondents feel when thinking about Ukraine is pride. As a result of the full-scale invasion and resistance of the Ukrainian people, this indicator has more than doubled — from 34% in 2021 to 75% in 2022.

In general, the war contributed to increasing the trust of citizens in state institutions. Trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased from 65 to 97%, in the president — from 36 to 90%.

According to the survey, 22% of Ukrainians switched to permanent or frequent use of the Ukrainian language during the year of the war. In particular, 45% of Russian- and bilinguals began to speak Ukrainian more often, 18% — constantly, 17% — often. According to the latest data, 60% speak Ukrainian at home, which is the highest figure since 2012.

"One of the direct consequences of the Russian invasion was the growth of the Euro-Atlantic sentiments of Ukrainians, which recorded record figures for the entire history of the country. Today, 87% support Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union, 86% to NATO," say sociologists.