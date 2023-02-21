From February 21, military exercises will continue in Kyiv — they will work out the defense of the capital against an invasion

From February 21, training of forces and means of defense of the capital will continue for several days in Kyiv.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

According to the training scenario, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation from the northern direction. The task of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv is to complete the entire set of tasks for the defense of the capital under the leadership of the commander. In addition, during the training, the Ukrainian military plans to conduct training on the protection of the civilian population in the conditions of hostilities.

"We emphasize that this is a planned training of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv. Currently, the threat of an attack on the capital from the north is minimal. The situation is stable and under control. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko noted.