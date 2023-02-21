The Russians lost 760 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

During the day, the Russians lost 760 servicemen in the war with Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 30 units of enemy equipment. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in such areas: Hryanikyvka and Masyutivka (Kharkiv region); Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Vasyukivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Vasylivka, Novobakhmutivka, Vodyane, Nevelske and Maryinka (Donetsk region).