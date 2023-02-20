AP: At an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Russia sells weapons — against the background of the war in Ukraine

In the United Arab Emirates, Russia is represented at an arms exhibition with its exhibits — from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

It is about the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, which is held in the capital of the UAE, the city of Abu Dhabi. To reach the Russian exhibition tent, visitors had to leave the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and cross a suspension bridge to an open area.

In the Russian tent, a video screen demonstrated the "power of Moscowʼs anti-aircraft missile systems", similar to those used to attack Ukraine. Kalashnikov assault rifles and rockets were also shown at the event. Next to the "Helicopters of Russia" tent, the Russian Federation demonstrated several of its civilian aircraft.