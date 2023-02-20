AP: At an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Russia sells weapons — against the background of the war in Ukraine

In the United Arab Emirates, Russia is represented at an arms exhibition with its exhibits — from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
It is about the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, which is held in the capital of the UAE, the city of Abu Dhabi. To reach the Russian exhibition tent, visitors had to leave the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and cross a suspension bridge to an open area.
In the Russian tent, a video screen demonstrated the "power of Moscowʼs anti-aircraft missile systems", similar to those used to attack Ukraine. Kalashnikov assault rifles and rockets were also shown at the event. Next to the "Helicopters of Russia" tent, the Russian Federation demonstrated several of its civilian aircraft.
Russian officials prevented Associated Press journalists from entering their tent. About an hour later, AR journalists saw the Minister of Trade and Industry of Russia, Denis Manturov, come out of the tent. He is under US and British sanctions, with London describing him as "responsible for overseeing the Russian arms industry and equipping mobilized forces" in the war with Ukraine. Manturov himself called the war an advertisement for Russian weapons.
The Russian state news agency TASS wrote that the delegation plans to show "200 promising models for all types of armed forces" at the exhibition.
The IDEX exhibition is one of the most representative international exhibitions of weapons and security technologies from leading manufacturers from around the world, held every two years. IDEX is considered one of the most authoritative platforms in the world and the largest in the Middle East.