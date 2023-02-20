The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the abolition of the 2% tax for FOP

The Committee on Tax Policy of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the draft law on the abolition of the 2% tax for self-employed persons (SEP). In Ukraine, they plan to return the previous tax scheme.

A member of the committee, the MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes about this in his Telegram channel.

This decision is expected to be effective from July 1, 2023.

The document also proposes to cancel tax benefits for SEP groups 1 and 2, restore documentary checks and return fines for non-use of the registrar of settlement transactions.

This bill is planned to be considered this week. The change in taxation is one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund.