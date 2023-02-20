Reznikov: All factories in Europe are capable of producing 600 000 152 mm projectiles every year. Russia spends that much every month

Russia uses as many artillery shells in a month as all factories in Europe produce in a year.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told about this in an interview with Babel.

According to him, in total, all factories in Europe can produce 600 000 152 mm caliber ammunition in a year. Commenting on the question that Ukroboronprom started producing such ammunition last November, Reznikov replied that the pace of production does not give cause for optimism.

Reznikov explained that until recently, the Russians used up to 60 000 artillery shells every day. Now the intensity has decreased to 20 thousand different calibers.

"That is, in a month it is as much as the whole of Europe produces in a year. The Russians are still pulling ammunition from Soviet stocks. So, as said Ben Wallace, “Donʼt even think about copying their tactics. We give you high-precision weapons so that you can fire one shot, not 10 or 12. Thatʼs what the task is".