A question of skill and mass. Reznikov assessed the Russiansʼ chances of successfully using aviation against Ukraine

The accumulation of aviation near the borders with Ukraine is part of Russiaʼs preparation for a counteroffensive, and the success of its use will depend on a number of factors.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told about this in an interview with Babel.

"You should not separate the threat of the Russian offensive and the use of aviation. These are two components of one. Classical military science teaches that if you plan to go on the offensive, you should do three things: force your opponent to stop and go on the defensive; begin to dominate in the air to prevent him from going on a counterattack; you have to destroy all its reserves, logistics chains, stocks — and for this you also need aviation. Therefore, when we say that the Russians are preparing for an offensive, it must also be about aviation," the minister noted.

Speaking about the Russiansʼ chances of a successful air campaign, Reznikov emphasized that it would depend on several factors, such as the skill of the pilots, the weather, the maneuverability and the technical condition of the planes. He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian military managed to destroy most of the flying elite of the Russians and now they have mainly young and less experienced pilots flying.

"It also depends on the mass of their arrival, and how many days or hours we will need to launch anti-aircraft missiles. Conventionally speaking, two missiles for one target. If 20 planes — 40 missiles, 100 planes — 200. There are risks, but it should not be taken as if everything is lost. Our partners are aware of this, which is why they are taking such an active position, especially at Lloyd Austin. He is very supportive of Ukraine and tells [partners]: "Time, time and time again! Speed up the transfer of weapons, especially air defense systems," the minister stated.