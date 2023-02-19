Main Directorate of Intelligence: Russia begins large-scale exercises of strategic nuclear forces

Russia is starting large-scale exercises of strategic nuclear forces, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reports.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing components of the strategic nuclear forces to launch sea- and land-based ballistic missiles, as well as air-based cruise missiles.

As part of preparations for the exercises, the occupiers tested the centralized combat control system of the Russian Armed Forces "Monolit". In particular, they checked the channels of combat control, and the forces and assets of the strategic nuclear forces were transferred to the highest levels of combat readiness. Also, the crew of the missile submarine cruiser of strategic purpose was given a combat order to leave the launch area. Currently, Russia supports the 24-hour combat readiness of strategic nuclear forces for use.

In addition, the occupiers deployed an auxiliary control point of the long-range aviation command at the Tambov air base.

The Central Intelligence Agency believes that these actions are designed to hinder Joe Bidenʼs visit to Europe, which is scheduled for February 20-22, and to weaken international support for Ukraine.