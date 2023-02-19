France will hand over AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine by the end of next week

France will hand over AMX-10RC light tanks to Ukraine by the end of next week.

This was stated by Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, writes BFMTV.

"This armored vehicle will be delivered from the end of next week," the minister assures, clarifying that the training of the Ukrainian military "is about to end." Lekornyu did not name the number of delivered tanks, explaining that he did not want to divulge "strategic information".

However, according to the minister, the supply of Leclerc main battle tanks is still not on the agenda. "Despite its exceptional performance, the Leclerc tank had limited export success. Thus, its sale to Ukraine will not create a leverage effect for mass deliveries," explains Lekornyu.

The minister also noted that France would increase supplies of Cesar self-propelled artillery installations. "Monthly production will double, going from four units now to eight next year," promises Lecornyu.

The AMX-10RC is a 16.6-ton wheeled vehicle that is considered more of a reconnaissance vehicle, but with a 105mm gun, it can be classified as a wheeled tank.