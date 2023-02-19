Prime Minister of Great Britain: NATO must develop security guarantees for Ukraine by July

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak said that NATO should finish the development of the project of security guarantees for Ukraine by July.

He told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We need to think about the future of how we protect Ukraine’s security. That’s a conversation that we should start having, because the Vilnius summit is a good place to conclude," said Sunak. At the same time, the British leader supported Ukraineʼs desire to become a member of NATO.

Sunak also called on allies to increase military aid to Ukraine. In particular, provide more artillery, long-range weapons, tanks, and air defense systems.

On July 11-12, the NATO summit will be held in the capital of Lithuania, where the leaders of the alliance member countries will meet.