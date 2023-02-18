The USA has officially established the facts that Russian troops in Ukraine are committing crimes against humanity

The USA has officially established that Russian troops in Ukraine have committed crimes against humanity.

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated this at the Munich Security Conference.

“We have studied the evidence. We know the legal standards. And there is no doubt that these are crimes against humanity,” the vice president emphasized, adding that Russia is conducting “large-scale and systematic attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine.”

According to Harris, the administration of the US president will continue to help Kyiv investigate war crimes. “I say to all those who committed these crimes and their leadership involved in these crimes, you will be brought to justice,” the politician promised.

In cities close to the war zone, in particular, in the Donetsk region, civilians die almost every day. The Ukrainian authorities always call on the residents of the front-line settlements to evacuate while such an opportunity exists.