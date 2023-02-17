Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions and destroyed 800 invaders over the past day

The Russian army is trying to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in such areas: Hryanikyvka and Synʼkivka (Kharkiv region); Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Pivnichne, Vodyane, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk region).

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region, an additional Russian mobile communication tower became operational. The General Staff warns that thanks to it, the special services of the Russian Federation can listen to the telephone conversations of subscribers of GSM operators.

Another group of instructors from Iran recently arrived in Luhansk. They will train the Russian military to fly drones.

Russian troops have lost approximately 800 soldiers over the past day. The total number of Russians who died in Ukraine is 141 260. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 16 enemy artillery systems last day.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 13 times on the accumulations of Russians and their military equipment, and also hit the position of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four areas where the Russian troops were concentrated, hit an artillery unit of the occupiers and two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. The Russian ammunition depot was also under fire.