Ukraine nationalized the property of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

The higher anti-corruption court nationalized the property of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is considered close to Putin.

The court made its decision on February 16.

350 property objects were confiscated from the income of Ukraine. Among them: corporate rights of factories and quarries, a seaport complex, apartments, administrative buildings, production shops, hundreds of vehicles and special equipment and 32 million hryvnias.

The courtʼs decision concerns the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, as well as the underground mining companies "Glukhiv Quarry of Quartzites", "Khust Quarry" and "Zhezheliv Quarry". The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is over UAH 10 billion.

As the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported, during the investigation it was established that a group of 12 companies operated in Ukraine, the owner of which is Deripaska. For decades, the enterprises provided raw materials to the Russian aluminum holding, which is also owned by Deripaska.