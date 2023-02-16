Ukraine returned 101 people from captivity

Ukraine returned 101 people from Russian captivity: 100 military and one civilian.

On February 16, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this.

Border guards, national guardsmen, soldiers and sergeants of the Armed Forces were returned home. Tsyvily is the first deputy mayor of Energodar, who was detained by the Russian occupiers.

There are many wounded among the discharged soldiers. The majority are defenders of Mariupol. There are also Ukrainian defenders from the Kherson and Kyiv directions. Among others, 63 defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Buchi, Kherson and Lyman have returned.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

