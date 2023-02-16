Russia expels four Austrian diplomats

Russia has informed that it is expelling four Austrian diplomats in response to similar moves by Austria — it expelled four Russian diplomats who acted unbecoming of their status.

Anadolu agency writes about it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that they had summoned Austrian Ambassador Werner Almhofer because of the expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Vienna.

"This unfriendly and unjustified step caused serious damage to bilateral relations, which are already in crisis due to the actions of the Austrian side, and to the international authority of Vienna, which previously positioned itself as an impartial, neutral state and a platform for international diplomacy," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted and added that Austrian diplomats should leave Russia by February 23.