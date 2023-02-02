Austria expels four Russian diplomats and declares two of them persona non grata

Austria expels four Russian diplomats from the country and declares two of them persona non grata in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

"Two diplomats of the Russian Embassy, who were declared persona non grata, engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," the Austrian ministry said in a statement. Two more diplomats from the permanent representation of Russia at the UN acted contrary to the agreement of the organization.

Now all four must leave the territory of Austria no later than a week, that is, until February 8, 2023 inclusive.