A rocket fell again on the territory of Moldova during the shelling of Ukraine

For the fourth time, fragments of a missile that fell after Russiaʼs strikes on Ukraine were found on the territory of Moldova.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova on February 16.

Border guards found debris in the area of the city of Brychany, which borders Ukraine.

The border police together with their colleagues are guarding the perimeter and preparing assistance for the investigators.

