At night, the Russians hit Ukraine with 32 missiles, half of which were shot down by air defense

At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, most of which were destroyed by air defense. There are hits in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

The occupiers have changed their tactics somewhat: now they conduct active reconnaissance using false targets. However, as the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reported, the anti-aircraft defense managed to deal with most of the enemyʼs missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

An attack on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in Lviv region. "There were no casualties or victims as a result of the attack," the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi informed.

Rescuers extinguished the fire at the scene of impact.

The air command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified that during the night the anti-aircraft defense destroyed 16 out of 32 enemy missiles.

The Russians used 12 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from two Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area, 8 Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea, 12 X-22 cruise missiles from six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the Kursk region and two X-59 guided air missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from the Melitopol region.

14 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, Kalibr and two X-59 guided air missiles were destroyed.