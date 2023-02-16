The head of the Israeli MFA arrived in Kyiv. This is the first visit by an Israeli government official since the beginning of the great war

For the first time since the beginning of the Great War, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Israel, Eli Cohen, arrived in Kyiv.

"I arrived in Kyiv with the first visit of an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. During the past year, Israel stood next to the Ukrainian people and on the side of Ukraine. Today we will raise the Israeli flag at the embassy in Kyiv, which will return to regular work," the diplomat noted.

Cohen noted that he will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. He will also visit Bucha.

Cohen is expected to be in Kyiv until Friday, February 17.

Kuleba stated that Kyiv is waiting for the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen for a frank conversation in a safe environment about the further development of cooperation.