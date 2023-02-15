The police explained why they came to search the office of the MacPaw IT company

The National Police and the Specialized Environmental Prosecutorʼs Office commented on the searches at the MacPaw IT company. They say they came to the company because of an arbitrary increase in shoreline on the property where MacPaw is building a recreation complex.

The law enforcement officers established that there is a dredger illegally extracting sand on the territory. The law enforcement officers estimated the damages to the state at UAH 12.5 million.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, commenting on the searches, said that "he is ashamed" and that "the work of the company cannot be stopped because of a piece of land."

"I am ashamed that some representatives of law enforcement agencies run into the office and home of the owner of the top product company of Ukraine. This company has created several successful products for Apple devices. They are used by more than 30 million people around the world. Of course, the court must establish guilt. But we live in a civilized century. The digital economy is the future. You cannot stop the companyʼs work because of a piece of land. Considering the fact that, according to the owner, he was ready to provide all the materials before the case is considered," the minister said.

Today, February 15, in accordance with the rulings of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, searches are being conducted at the residence of Oleksandr Kosovan LLC director and in the company itself. The law enforcement officers say that they conducted the searches because the company did not provide the relevant documents at the request of the law enforcement agencies.