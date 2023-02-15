The bodies of 27 people who died during the Russian occupation were found in Snihurivka

The bodies of 27 people who died during the occupation of the city by the Russian military were found in the liberated Snihurivka (Mykolaiv region).

This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Dmytro Kazak, on Wednesday, February 15. This was written by the local newspaper "Novosti-N".

According to him, the bodies of the dead have signs of violent death — bullet wounds, injuries from ammunition explosions and others. Unlike Bucha, no mass burial sites were found in Snihurivka.

The law enforcement officers started criminal proceedings, within the framework of which forensic medical examinations were ordered. All those involved in crimes are identified.