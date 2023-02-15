There were 6 reconnaissance balls in the sky over Kyiv. Most of them were shot down

In the sky above Kyiv on the afternoon of February 15, six balls, which could carry reconnaissance equipment, were recorded.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

These were balloons that move in space under the influence of the wind. The air defense equipment worked on all of them. Most of them were shot down. The purpose of launching the bullets was possibly to detect and exhaust the anti-aircraft defenses.

The remains of the downed aircraft were taken for research, where their type and characteristics will be determined.