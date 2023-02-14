The Kremlin trains 6 000 workers for occupation administrations and offers preferential mortgages in the captured territories of Ukraine

The Russians began to train workers to work in the occupation administrations in Ukraine.

This is written by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kremlin plans to train six thousand Russians to work in the occupying authorities in the captured territories of Ukraine. Workers are trained by the Russian Academy of National Economy under the President of the Russian Federation.

It is expected that the graduates of this course will be mostly Russians, but up to 20% are still planned to be recruited from local collaborators.

The occupiers also decided to issue preferential mortgages to Russians who buy housing in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The financial institute for development in the housing sector "Dom.rf" was entrusted with the implementation of the program, which will cover the difference in mortgage interest to banks at the expense of state subsidies.

In this way, the Kremlin wants to encourage Russians to come to the occupied territories of Ukraine and force locals to get Russian passports.