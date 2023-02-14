The Ukrainian football club “Mynay” confirmed the fight with the Russians in a hotel in Turkey and gave details

Transcarpathian football club "Mynay" confirmed the clash with the Russians during the meeting in the Turkish hotel Royal Sigunas. The fight took place with athletes from the Russian "Shynnyk".

The club published the statement on February 14.

The Ukrainian club declares that the cause of the clash was the behavior of the football players of the Russian team towards the hotel employee and provocative shouts in the direction of Transcarpathians.

"The information of the Russian propaganda media about the fact that the "Mynay" players forced the representatives of "Shynnyk" to sing the anthem and beat the player in the elevator is a traditional delusion. The fight did take place, but already on the floor where the Russians stopped, and in equal formations. The number of victims on the part of "Shynnyk" only confirms the fact that the Russians are still abandoning their own," noted "Mynay" club.

The representatives of the club noted that already after the end of the fight, when the Ukrainian football players were in the rooms, the Russians continued the fight among themselves: "Those who tried to stop the fight were accused of supporting Ukraine. The local police had to intervene to calm the Russians down."

"Mynay" states that before the start of the meeting, the main requirement for the organizers was the absence of Russian teams in the hotel. The organizers themselves claim that the hotel agreed to accommodate "Shynnyk".