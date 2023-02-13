The Defense Forces destroyed another 560 occupiers and 13 pieces of equipment

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 560 Russian occupiers, three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, and three artillery systems over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers also lose equipment:

tanks — 3 283 (+3 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 6 492 (+4);

artillery systems — 2 290 (+3);

rocket salvo systems — 465;

anti-aircraft defense means — 234;

airplanes — 296;

helicopters — 286;

operational-tactical level drones — 2,007;

cruise missiles — 857;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 5 150 (+2);

special equipment — 217 (+2).

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of such settlements: Hryanikyvka (Kharkiv region); Kreminna and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Viimaka, Fedorivka, Vasyukivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region); Zaliznychne (Zaporizhzhia region).