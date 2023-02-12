NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg does not want to be re-elected for the fourth time

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to leave his post this fall and not seek re-election for a fourth term.

This was stated by his spokeswoman Oana Lungescu, reports Spiegel.

"He has no intention of seeking further extension of his mandate," she said.

Stoltenbergʼs mandate has already been extended three times, he has been in office for almost nine years.

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the opinion spread that the term of office of the 63-year-old Stoltenberg would be extended again.

Politico wrote that 30 countries reached an informal agreement to extend Stoltenbergʼs mandate until April 2024.