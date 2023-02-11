Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny informed the US that Russia uses naval surface drones

In a conversation with his American colleague Mark Milley, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported that Russia uses maritime surface drones and this poses a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Before that, a video appeared with an alleged attack on the bridge over the Dnister Estuary in Zatoka, the Odesa region. The video shows an unknown object passing under the bridge, presumably a drone, and then it explodes.

As for the situation at the front, according to Zaluzhny, it is currently the hottest in the Donetsk direction — there Russia carries out up to 50 attacks a day. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka. In some areas of the front, it was possible to regain previously lost positions and gain a foothold. Despite constant pressure, the Ukrainian army continues to keep Bakhmut under control and stabilize the front line around it.