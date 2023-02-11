Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny informed the US that Russia uses naval surface drones

In a conversation with his American colleague Mark Milley, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported that Russia uses maritime surface drones and this poses a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.
Before that, a video appeared with an alleged attack on the bridge over the Dnister Estuary in Zatoka, the Odesa region. The video shows an unknown object passing under the bridge, presumably a drone, and then it explodes.
As for the situation at the front, according to Zaluzhny, it is currently the hottest in the Donetsk direction — there Russia carries out up to 50 attacks a day. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka. In some areas of the front, it was possible to regain previously lost positions and gain a foothold. Despite constant pressure, the Ukrainian army continues to keep Bakhmut under control and stabilize the front line around it.
- On October 29, the occupiers announced that ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea "repelled an attack by drones" in the morning. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Ukrainian military attacked Sevastopol with land and sea drones.
- The volunteer group GeoConfirmed analyzed these explosions and stated that naval drones hit at least three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.