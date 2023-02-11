The Ukrainian Armed Forces explained why radars donʼt always see Iranian drones

Sometimes it happens that the launch of Iranian drones is not immediately followed by the announcement of an air alert. This happens when the Russians launch drones at a very low altitude, which is why radars do not detect them and the alarm does not go off.

Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Commenting on the Russian attack by Shahed drones, Humenyuk emphasized that there were no air warning signals.

“However, our vigilance remains quite high, because, let me remind you, "shaheds" can be heard even by sound,” Humenyuk said.

She explained that there were no air warning signals due to the specifics of the use of these barrage munitions — in particular, they could be launched at a very low altitude.