Switzerland did not allow Spain to re-export anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

Switzerland rejected Spainʼs official request to re-export Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

Spain asked Switzerland about it back in January. There they sent a request with a request to allow the transfer of two 35 mm anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

The country sent this request, when even on an unofficial level Switzerland immediately assured that there would be no positive decision.

Earlier, Switzerland also vetoed requests from Denmark and Germany, which wanted to send Swiss-made armored vehicles and ammunition as aid to Ukraine.