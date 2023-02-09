Lithuania will hand Ukraine 36 anti-aircraft systems for shooting down drones

The Lithuanian government will hand over 36 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to counter drones.

This was stated at a press conference in the Ukraine Media Center by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anushauskas.

"We have already completed the training of 15 instructors who will be ready to work on the territory of Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military. We are also handing Ukraine 36 anti-aircraft missile systems that can effectively counter drones," he said.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who also took part in the event, emphasized that Lithuania had trained instructors who agreed to train the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine.

"I want to note the importance of the fact that the Lithuanian side is training not just SAM operators, but instructors, who will then be able to train our military. That is, they train coaches. And this then gives us the opportunity for our Ukrainian instructors, trained in Lithuania, to continue training our crews already here," he said.