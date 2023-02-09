Peremohy Avenue was renamed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, another 31 streets, alleys, avenues and boulevards, whose names are related to Russia and the Soviet past, were renamed.

The Kyiv City Council ainformed about this on February 9.

In particular, Peremohy Avenue was renamed: it was given back its historical name — Beresteyska Avenue, and Peremohy Square will now be called Halytska.

Michurin Lane in the Pecherskyi District was renamed to Bolsunovskyi Lane, Brest-Lytovskyi Highway in the Svyatoshynskyi District to Beresteyska Highway. Petrivska Street in Shevchenkivskyi District — to Voznesenskyi Yar Street.