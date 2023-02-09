A monument to Soviet general Mykola Vatutin was demolished in Kyiv

A monument to Soviet general Mykola Vatutin, which stood for 75 years near the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), was demolished in Kyiv.

The monument will be moved to the Aviation Museum.

Mykola Vatutin — Soviet military commander, army general, hero of the Soviet Union. One of the four commanders of the Soviet fronts who died during the German-Soviet war. He took an active part in the war against the remnants of the UNR army, the Kholodnyi Yar rebels, whose fate was tragic. Vatutin became most "famous" during the Second World War — his leadership of the troops led to huge losses among personnel.