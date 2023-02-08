A monument to the Soviet pilot Chkalov was dismantled in Kyiv

A monument to Soviet pilot Valerii Chkalov was demolished in Kyiv.

The monument was located on Oles Honchar Street. The work was performed by a crew of five people using a car with a manipulator crane and a truck. According to the decision of the Kyiv City Council, after dismantling, the monument will be moved to the Antonov Aviation Museum.

The day before, the Ministry of Culture recognized the monument as not subject to entry into the State Register of Cultural Heritage. This allows it to be demolished.

A similar decision was made by the Ministry of Culture regarding the monument to Soviet General Mykola Vatutin, which is located in Mariinskyi Park. It will be demolished on February 9.