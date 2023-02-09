Russian shelling killed two people in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region

Last day, the Russians came under fire from the cities and villages of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts of the Kharkiv region. In the village of Dvorichna, two people were killed by shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The occupiers shelled at least 23 settlements. In the districts of Kotlyarivka and Tabaivka, the enemy attacked with combat aircraft.

Five people were injured in Chuhuiv district, including a child.

In Vovchansk, shells damaged multi-apartment and private residential buildings and the building of the State Emergency Service, fires broke out. In Kupyansk, shelling hit private houses.