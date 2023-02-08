”Ukrenergo” promises to improve the situation with electricity in Odesa and reduce the time of outages by the end of the day

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the repair crews managed to supply the Odesa region with an additional amount of electricity. This means that the light situation in the region will improve by the end of the day.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"By the end of the day, Oblenergo will distribute additional power among consumers; accordingly, this will make it possible to reduce the duration of restrictions. The restriction schedules will be maintained and will operate in accordance with the calculated consumption limit of the region," they said.

"Ukrenergo" said that 7 of their brigades, as well as the Oblenergo brigade, were working on the liquidation of the accident in Odesa.