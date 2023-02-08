A Ukrainian sentenced to 12 years for “espionage” in Crimea died in a Russian prison

Ukrainian Kostyantyn Shyring, who was sentenced to 12 years for "espionage" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, died in colony No. 5 in the city of Novotroitsk, Orenburg region of Russia.
This was reported by the Crimean Human Rights Group with reference to sources in the colony.
There is no official confirmation of Shyringʼs death yet.
The head of the Crimean human rights group Olha Skrypnyk claims that the Ukrainian needed medical help due to heart disease, but did not receive it. According to her, this is a systematic practice used against Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons. Skrypnyk blames the leadership of the Russian colony for Shyringʼs death.
- Konstantin Shyring was detained on April 15, 2020. Then the FSB announced the detention of members of the "Ukrainian intelligence and subversive group", which included "a Russian servicewoman suspected of divulging state secrets" Tetyana Kuzmenko. She allegedly gave Shyring information about the size of the regiment in which she served and information about missile weapons. The man, according to the "investigation", sent information to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- On October 15, 2021, the Russian-controlled Supreme Court in occupied Crimea sentenced him to 12 years in prison. The prosecutor asked for a sentence of 14 years in prison, and the defense demanded that the man be acquitted. Shyring himself assured that he had been defamed.