A Ukrainian sentenced to 12 years for “espionage” in Crimea died in a Russian prison

Ukrainian Kostyantyn Shyring, who was sentenced to 12 years for "espionage" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, died in colony No. 5 in the city of Novotroitsk, Orenburg region of Russia.

This was reported by the Crimean Human Rights Group with reference to sources in the colony.

There is no official confirmation of Shyringʼs death yet.

The head of the Crimean human rights group Olha Skrypnyk claims that the Ukrainian needed medical help due to heart disease, but did not receive it. According to her, this is a systematic practice used against Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons. Skrypnyk blames the leadership of the Russian colony for Shyringʼs death.