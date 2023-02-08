General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 910 invaders, 8 tanks, an airplane and a helicopter over the past day

As of February 8, Russia lost approximately 134 100 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 253 tanks;
- 6 458 armored combat vehicles;
- 2 236 artillery systems;
- 461 rocket salvo fire system;
- 228 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 295 aircraft;
- 285 helicopters;
- 5 112 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 961 operational-tactical level drones;
- 211 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.