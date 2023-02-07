The ex-head of the SBU Yakimenko announced suspicion — he headed the occupation “security service” of the Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to the former head of the SBU Oleksandr Yakimenka, who headed the occupation authorities in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

For helping the Russians in the war, Yakymenko was appointed head of the "state security service in the Kherson region" created by Russia. In this position, he organizes mass repressions against local residents. People are illegally persecuted, kidnapped and brutally tortured. Yakymenko is accountable to personnel officers of the FSB, who coordinate the repressive bodies of Russia in the occupied regions.

During the occupation of Kherson, Yakymenko gave instructions to capture one of the offices in the city center. In the basement of this building on Teatralna Street, the Russians set up a torture chamber to which illegally detained citizens were taken. There, they were forced to confess to helping the Ukrainian military, and after that they offered to receive "amnesty" for money.

After the liberation of Kherson, Yakymenko, along with his henchmen, fled to the left bank of the Dnipro and is currently hiding there.

Based on the evidence, SBU investigators informed Yakimenka and eight of his accomplices of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, high treason committed under martial law, creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law, and violation of laws and customs war