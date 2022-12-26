The head of the SSU during Yanukovychʼs time was appointed the head of the occupation special service of the Kherson region

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Oleksandr Yakymenko, during the time of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych, was appointed the head of the occupation special service of the Kherson region. He headed the so-called state security service.

The Kherson publication "Most" writes about this with reference to data from the Russian Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

On December 22, a new legal entity was registered in the register — "State Security Service of the Kherson region". Its address is 18 Teatralna Street in Kherson. The Economic Court of the Kherson region is located there.

Oleksandr Hryhorovych Yakymenko became the head of this "state security service". The Kherson publication "Most" reported back in June that the former head of the SSU cooperates with the occupiers in Kherson region.

Oleksandr Yakymenko served in the Russian Armed Forces in the 1990s. Then, in 1999-2007, he allegedly worked in various positions in the SSU, but there is no confirmation of this information. On March 17, 2010, he headed the SSU department in Sevastopol, and within a year he was promoted to the rank of major general.

In 2011-2012, Yakymenko headed the Department of the SSU in Donetsk region, then became the first deputy head of the SSU and the head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime. On January 9, 2013, he was appointed head of the SSU. During the Revolution of Dignity, he fled to Russia.

In December 2020, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv allowed an absentee investigation against the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Yakymenko. The permission was granted in the criminal proceedings against ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, the ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko and his deputy, Yakymenko himself and his first deputy, as well as the commander of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Stanislav Shulyak and other high-ranking officials. They are charged with obstructing rallies, exceeding authority resulting in grave consequences, murder and attempted murder, as well as intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm and a terrorist act between February 18 and 20, 2014.

In 2021, Yakymenko was deprived of the rank of major general and all state awards.