Germany begins testing RCH-155 self-propelled artillery. Ukraine will be the first in the world to receive them

The German army began testing the new RCH-155 self-propelled artillery installation. Ukraine, which has already concluded a contract, will be the first in the world to receive them.

This is what Welt writes about.

The RCH-155 is similar to the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled gun, which was already transferred to Ukraine, but it moves on wheels. The self-propelled gun has unique capabilities because it does not need to stop to fire shells. This is a huge advantage, because it makes it difficult to detect and fight.

The RCH-155 is capable of automatically firing nine rounds per minute at a distance of 40 to 50 kilometers. The ACS is very mobile because it rides on wheels and can reach speeds of over 100 kmph.

According to the manufacturerʼs proposal, the first RCH-155 samples will be ready for shipment only after 30 months, approximately in March 2025. All because before starting to produce weapons, KMW was waiting for a clear signal from the federal government that it could be exported to Ukraine.