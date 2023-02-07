Ihor Kolomoiskyiʼs company condemned the Dnipro airport

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov informed that the City Council, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, condemned the airport to a company related to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

From his post, it appears that the appeal recognized as legal the decision of the Dnipro District Administrative Court, which in September 2022 revoked the rights of the Dnipropetrovsk International Airport company to manage the airport.

Lawyer, author of the petition about "unblocking Dnipro airport" Olena Donenko wrote on Facebook that "Dnipro airport has been released from oligarchic management."

"The appeal decided to recognize as illegal and cancel the order of the State Aviation Service to issue a certificate to an airport operator that has not changed for 15 years," Donenko added.