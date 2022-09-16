The Court deprived the Kolomoiskyʼs company of the right to manage the airport in Dnipro

The Dnipro District Administrative Court revoked the rights of Igor Kolomoiskyʼs company to manage the airport in Dnipro. Dnipropetrovsk International Airport LLC managed the airport for more than 10 years.

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov reported this on his Facebook page.

"I officially confirm that today the Dnipro District Administrative Court revoked Kolomoiskyʼs companyʼs right to operate the Dnipropetrovsk airport. The plaintiff was the city council of Dnipro. The third party is NABU," he noted.

The court schedule indicates that at 09:00 a.m. he considered the case on the claim of the Dnipro City Council against the State Aviation Service. The third party among the plaintiffs was the Ministry of Infrastructure and NABU, and among the defendants was Dnipropetrovsk International Airport LLC. The essence of the lawsuit is "recognition of illegality and cancellation of the order."

Dnipropetrovsk International Airport LLC was established in 2011. Its founder was PJSC "Dniproavia Aviation Company", the largest shareholders of which were the structures of the informal group "Privat". This is the name of the companies owned by the structures of Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadii Boholyubov. Since 2018, the airline itself has been deprived of all licenses and does not fly, instead its fleet was transferred to Windrose Airlines.

At the same time, the lawyer and author of the petition about "unblocking the Dnipro airport" Olena Donenko said that after the court decision comes into force, the state will have to conduct a transparent and fair competition to elect a new manager of the airport in Dnipro.